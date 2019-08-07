Report Wichita Police prevented mass shooting at mall are false

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Wichita are responding to online reports they prevented a mass shooting at Town West Mall, 4600 West Kellogg in Wichita.

After receiving multiple emails, call and text messages about the story, Wichita Police spokesman Charley Davidson confirmed the information is false.

Wichita, The WPD has been notified about an article on social media speaking about a “mass shooting attempt in Wichita thwarted by WPD.” This information is FALSE. The information listed in this article is inaccurate. pic.twitter.com/HvFcX3SVcv — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) August 7, 2019

On their twitter page, the agency said “the information in an article speaking about a mass shooting attempt in Wichita thwarted by WPD is false and inaccurate.”