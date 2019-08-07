Police capture wanted Kansas felon

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas felon arrested after a search in Riley County.

Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, the Riley County Police received a call concerning an individual with active warrants nearby, according to a media release.

Officer responded to the area near Deep Creek Road and Pillsbury in Riley County in attempt to locate 33-year-old Jessie Sexton of Manhattan.

Approximately two hours after the initial call, officers located and arrested Sexton about a mile away. He is being held on a felony probation violation, according to the release. Additional charges are expected. In July, the RCPD had issued an alert to the public in an effort to find him.

Sexton has five previous conviction that include flee and attempt to elude law enforcement, battery of a law enforcement officer, obstruction and for drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the arrest.