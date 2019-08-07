Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

KC-area man sentenced for firing into car after wedding, killing 1

by

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 27-year-old Kansas City-area man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for shooting into a stranded car with four women who had just left a wedding.

Jackson photo Jackson Co.

The shooting in November 2016 killed one woman and severely injured the other three.

Deandre Jackson was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in June to 10 crimes, including second-degree murder.

25-year-old MarYanna Pennington died. Her sister was paralyzed from the chest down, a third woman lost the use of an arm and the fourth suffered back and abdominal injuries.

The women’s car broke down near a Kansas City cemetery after they left a wedding. Investigators say the shooting occurred after Jackson’s girlfriend and Pennington were involved in an earlier altercation.

More than 30 shell casings were found at the scene.