Kansas man airlifted to hospital after motorhome rolls over him

LYON COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Tuesday in Lyon County.

Seth Matthews, 69, Reading, was working under his 1986 Chevrolet Mallard Motorhome in the 400 block of First Street in Reading when what is believed to be a mechanical issue caused the motorhome to come out of gear and roll over part of his body, according to the Lyon County Sheriff.

An emergency medical helicopter transported Matthews to KU Med Center in Kansas City for treatment of serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s department.