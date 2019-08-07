Great Bend trying to process materials quicker at the compost

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

More of the aftermath from this past spring’s heavy rains was brought up at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment did an inspection of the compost earlier this year and noticed parts of the property south of town were flooded.

Great Bend Public Works Director Simon Wiley says the compost site was approved by KDHE to formulate another windrow to help with composting and processing materials.

“With the re-inspection by KDHE, we received the authorization to create the extra windrow on top of what our permit allows,” said Wiley.

A windrow is a long pile of compost materials that provides a simple means to organize the site as the compost process carries on.

“This will help us deal with some of the compost coming in,” said Wiley. “This will get it processed and get it out of there.”

Wiley said there were no fines for the flooding issues, but staff will still have to work diligently to keep up with processing compost drop-offs even with the additional windrow.