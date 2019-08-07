Great Bend Chamber coffee hour and ribbon cutting on Thursday

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9a.m. / Program at 9:30a.m.

T&C Mfg & Operating, Inc | 1020 Hoover Ave.

T&C Consulting is an Engineering, Geological, and Environmental Consulting firm offering a broad range of services. Our staff have strong working relationships with Local, State, and Federal regulatory agencies allowing us to expedite all reporting processes.

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.

Ribbon Cutting at 11:30a.m.

Mr. Olsen’s Natural Solutions| 1702 Main St.

Join us as we welcome this new business and member to Great Bend! Mr. Olsen’s Natural Solutions, located at 1702 Main St., Great Bend and owned by Trevor Olsen, is now open and we are celebrating with a Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, August 8th at 11:30 a.m. Stop by and see the array of oils, including CBD and other natural solutions. Have questions? ASK! Trevor is passionate about educating all of Great Bend and anyone looking to learn more.