Edna Marie (Tauscher) Mills, 95, died August 6, 2019, at Country Place Senior Living, Hoisington. She was born July 27, 1924, in Schoenchen, Kansas, the daughter of George and Margaret (Ernst) Tauscher. Edna graduated from Hoisington High School in 1942.

On April 18, 1948, she married Harry T. Mills Jr., in Ellinwood. He died January 2, 2001.

A lifetime Hoisington resident, Edna was a homemaker, and had worked as a telephone operator with Southwestern Bell. She then worked in admissions for Central Kansas Medical Center retiring in 1984.

Edna was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and Altar Society. She was also a member of Good Sam’s Camping Club. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time with her family.

She is survived by daughter, Debbie Finn and husband Calvin of Hoisington; a sister, Virginia Boomhower of Russell; grandsons, Justin Martin of Overland Park and Kegan Martin of Larned, Kansas; and great grandchildren, Kaisia & Lucian Martin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, La Netta McBride, Alice Hickel, Dolores Reif, and Dianne Winsky; and a brother LeVorne “Gus” Tauscher.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with family to receive friends from 6- 8 p.m.

Vigil service with Altar Society Rosary will begin at 7 p.m., all at the funeral home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke, MSP. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Hoisington.

Memorials may be made to the St. John Cemetery Fund or Kindred Hospice in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.