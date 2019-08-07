Driver hospitalized, arrested after chase and crash on I-70

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a Tuesday chase and crash.

Just before 2 p.m., a Jackson County Deputy Sheriff attempted to stop the driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix later identified as Jesus Emanuel Chatmon, 39, Kansas City, Mo., for allegedly committing traffic violations and suspicious activity near 126th and US 75 Highway, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

The vehicle failed to yield to the deputy and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The Pontiac continued into Shawnee County to I-70 and then onto the Kansas Turnpike and headed east from Topeka.

Law enforcement deployed stop sticks disabling the vehicle, which subsequently crashed just east of the toll plaza at Topeka.

Chatmon sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Topeka Hospital then booked into the Jackson County Jail. The Sheriff’s office has not released possible charges in the case.