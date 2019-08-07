Cop Shop (8/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/6)
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:22 p.m. an accident was reported at 218 Main Street in Claflin.
At 10:12 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 212.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/6)
Traumatic Injuries
At 4:13 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 223 Becker Ct.
At 7:25 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue 904.
Search Warrant
At 11:17 a.m. Aminadab Max Torres was arrested at 5501 9th Street L50 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal use of a weapon.
Warrant Arrest
At 1:55 p.m. an officer arrested Savannah Gee at 1806 12th Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 2:45 p.m. a report of someone breaking into the residence and taking items was made at 2501 Cheyenne Dr.
Theft
At 6:19 p.m. theft of a wallet was reported at 3503 10th Street. Wallet was found.
Shots Fired
At 10:21 p.m. a report of hearing loud noises in the area was made at 1101 Kansas Avenue.