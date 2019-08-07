Bike Brew Q raises $13K for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Roughly a week and half has gone by since the 4th Annual Bike Brew Q took over the Great Bend Expo Complex just west of Great Bend. Event founder Ryan Fairchild says it was another banner year for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) fundraiser.

The 2019 edition included approximately 75 riders for the bicycle portion of the event, and around 315 drinkers at the Craft Brew Expo, an increase of more than 65 drinkers from the previous year.

“We had a little bit of a mix-up with the food trucks with one getting ill and another cancelling two weeks before the event,” Fairchild said. “We had a great group come out of the La Crosse area to fill in for us and I think they did a fantastic job.”

The new homebrew feature had VIP attendees judge a variety of home-made beers, and those VIP tickets sold out more than a week before the July 27th fundraiser.

The cycling portion of Bike Brew Q allowed bikers pick from three routes in the morning and of course several breweries from around the region showcased their craft beer during the afternoon.

This year’s event was able to raise $13,452.03 for the CFF.

“Whenever we need any questions answered on protocol, the foundation is right there to help us,” Fairchild said.

Fairchild said if you thought year four was a great event, wait until you see what they do for their fifth anniversary next summer.

“The foundation says they are very impressed with out event,” Fairchild added. “There’s nothing like our event this side of Wichita. We really are the Central Kansas Cystic Fibrosis Foundation event.”