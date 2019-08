Despite losing 6-1 to Haysville Tuesday at the NBC World Series in Wichita, the Great Bend Bat Cats advanced out of pool play into the final single elimination 12-team bracket of the tournament at Eck Stadium.

Great Bend will play Wednesday night at 9:30 against the San Diego Waves who also lost Tuesday night to Derby 2-1.

You can hear the game on Hits 106.9 starting at 9:15 with the pre-game show.