Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/6)

BOOKED: Kaylee Spragis of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Joshua Alonzo of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for criminal trespass with a bond set at $1,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $617.50 cash only or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Aminadab Torres of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a weapon with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jamie L. Moore of Great Bend on Barton County District case for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Savannah Gee on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $695 cash only. Lyon County warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $500 cash only.

RELEASED: Kaylee Spragis of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, after posting a $1,000 surety bond with A-1 Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jan Norwood of Hoisington on BCDC case for time served.

RELEASED: Aminadab Torres on BTDC case for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, criminal possession of a weapon after posting a $10,000 surety bond.