SALINA – Arnold R. Keil, 88, passed away August 6, 2019, at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina. He was born April 30, 1931, at Russell to Siegmund & Ernestine (Becker) Keil. He married Arlene Evon Ludwig on June 24, 1951, at Great Bend. She survives.

A lifetime Russell and Barton county resident, Arnold was a leak specialist for KPL Gas Service until his retirement. He was a charter member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Post Commander of American Legion Post 180 in Great Bend, Past President of Fraternal Order of Eagles #646 and State President of Fraternal Order of Eagles from 1991-1992 and State Secretary of Fraternal Order of Eagles. He also held many other offices in Fraternal Order of Eagles. Arnold also served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean war.

Survivors include, his wife Arlene of the home; one daughter, Kathy Price of Salina; one son, Kevin Keil and wife Donna of Topeka; one brother, Luther Keil of Great Bend; four grandchildren, Leslie Foos, Krista Lee, Andrea Thompson and Spencer Keil; and six great grandchildren, Daxton Foos, Lexi Foos, Emma Thompson, Tristan Thompson, Gavin Lee and Ava Lee. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Herbert Keil and Melvin Keil; and three sisters, Milda Hopper, Leona Crotty and Esther Kruckenberg.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Great Bend, with Pastor Adam Wutka presiding and Pastor David Strommen assisting. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Mark Lutheran Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.