7th annual Party in the Park set for Saturday at Veterans Park

Just as June Jaunt ushers in summer in Great Bend, Party in the Park signals that the end of summer will be here soon. The 7th annual Party in the Park takes place Saturday at Veterans Park with activities all day that begin at 8:30 a.m. and run through the concerts and fireworks on Saturday night. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says as always there are some new events this year that she hopes will keep people coming back for a full day of fun.

Christina Hayes Audio

There will also be some changes to event venues thanks to the high water that remains in Veterans Lake. Hayes says that means most of the events will take place on the north side of the park this year.

Christina Hayes Audio

Admission to all the events are free with the exception of the concerts. Wrist bands for those are just $5.00 if you stop by City Hall before Friday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $10.00 the night of the show with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. Coolers are allowed but no glass containers will be permitted.

You can find the entire schedule of events at Explore Great Bend on Facebook.