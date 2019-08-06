Woman accused of animal cruelty for dumping dog near rural Kan. home

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for alleged animal cruelty.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a rural area of Sedgwick County after homeowners called to report a woman was attempting to dump a small black dog near their residence, according to Lt. Tim Myers.

Deputies arrested the woman identified as 56-year-old Gabriela Cordova. She was booked just after 1:30p.m. Sunday on requested charges of cruelty to animals; abandon without provisions for care, according to the Sedgwick County online jail records and is no longer in custody.

Animal control officers took the dog, according to Myers. Authorities released no additional details.