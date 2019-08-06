Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 8 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.