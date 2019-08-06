Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 8 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.