Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Coop C.O.O. Jeff Mauler.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11:05-11:30  “Radio Health Journal”

11:30-12P     “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Community Coordinator and CVB Director Christina Hayes.

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-5:30          KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-9:30       Major League Baseball –Kansas City Royals @ Boston Red Sox

9:30-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”