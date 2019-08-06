Tuesday Sports Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a three-run homer and rookie Tony Gonsolin pitched six stellar innings of two-hit ball for his first victory in the Dodgers’ 8-0 win over the Cardinals. Gonsolin retired 14 of the Cardinals’ first 15 batters and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning of his second career start. Michael Wacha couldn’t get out of the fourth inning for the Cardinals, who dropped to 0-3 on their five-game California road trip.

BOSTON (AP) — Rick Porcello pitched six innings of one-run ball, Sam Travis hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox halted their eight-game losing streak with a 7-5 victory over the struggling Kansas City Royals. Rafael Devers added a solo shot for the Red Sox.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could have as many as eight new starters on defense this season, so they are counting on a couple of newcomers to provide some leadership. And given the backgrounds of safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Frank Clark, it makes sense that they have arrived in Kansas City with chips on their shoulders.

National Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Chicago Cubs have placed closer Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation, and All-Star catcher Willson Contreras will miss the next four weeks with right hamstring strain. The injuries are a pair of significant blows for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who are trying to hold off St. Louis and Milwaukee to win the division for the third time in four years.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Suspended Browns running back Kareem Hunt has promised to “lay low” following a recent argument outside a bar that led to police questioning and raised team concerns. Hunt is barred by the NFL from Cleveland’s first eight games for two physical altercations while he played for the Kansas City Chiefs. Last month, he argued with a friend outside a bar. Hunt says he will now be more cautious and focus on football.

ATLANTA (AP) _ A person familiar with the situation says Vince Carter is returning to the Atlanta Hawks for his 22nd season in the NBA. The person says the 42-year-old Carter has agreed to terms with the Hawks. Carter will continue to serve as a mentor to some of the NBA’s most promising young talent, including first-round picks D’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish.

Monday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 7 L-A Angels 4

Final Chi Cubs 6 Oakland 5

Final Minnesota 5 Atlanta 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Baltimore 6

Final Texas 1 Cleveland 0

Final Chi White Sox 7 Detroit 4

Final Boston 7 Kansas City 5

Final Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 6 Miami 2

Final Milwaukee 9 Pittsburgh 7

Final N-Y Mets 5 Miami 4

Final Philadelphia 7 Arizona 3

Final Washington 4 San Francisco 0

Final L-A Dodgers 8 St. Louis 0