Sheriff: Teen driver, 2 adults jailed after I-70 chase

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects after a traffic stop in Geary County.

Just after 11a.m. Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck at the eastbound Interstate 70 rest area just west of Moritz Road for allegedly following too closely and an unsafe lane change, according to a media release.

Deputies returned to their vehicle before re-establishing contact with the driver and asking him to step out of the pickup. The driver, who was later identified as a 17-year old teenager from Kentucky, fled in the Dodge Ram and led deputies on the three-county pursuit which ended with the arrest of the driver and two passengers.

Deputies arrested the driver, whose name has not been released, on suspicion of Felony Flee and Elude, Interference with Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Felony Drug Paraphernalia, Following too Closely and Unsafe Lane Change.

The passengers including Antonio Deshawn Eddins 30, and Sharon Alphuis, 18, both of Louisville, Kentucky were arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Child Endangerment, Interference with Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of Felony Drug Paraphernalia.

There were no injuries.