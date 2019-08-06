Police no longer searching for teen in Kan. shooting investigation

TOPEKA — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting, have one suspect in custody and are no longer looking for one person of interest.

Just after 11 p.m. July 13, officers were dispatched to 1516 SW 16th Street in Topeka on a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Aaron Jones. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from life-threating injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injures.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark colored vehicle leaving the area northbound at a high rate of speed

On July 14, police arrested Jihad Anwar Keys, 20 years old in connection to this investigation on requested charges of Aggravated Battery, Felon in Possession of Firearm, and Aggravated Assault.

On July 15, 21-year-old Anthony Soto came to the Law Enforcement Center on his own accord. After speaking with investigators, he was later released. On Tuesday, police reported they no longer looking for 19-year-old Larry D. Huggins in connections with the case.