Police make arrest, seize pre-packaged bags of heroin at Kan. home

HUTCHINSON – Three people were arrested just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning after Hutchinson Police Officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of 4th and Severance.

The was vehicle driven by 28-year-old Chanin Smith and officers knew she had an active arrest warrant.

Smith refused to stop and officers pursued the vehicle and she led officers to a residence at 2214 E 4th Lot 417.

Smith ran into the residence and 29-year-old Kylie Berry who was a passenger in the vehicle during the pursuit was arrested.

Smith, along with another occupant, 26-year-old Justin Pisoni surrendered to officers and were taken into custody. A search of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

After obtaining a search warrant on the home, officers with the Patrol Division, Repeat Offender Unit, and K-9 Unit found numerous pre-packaged bags containing heroin inside. The gross weight of the heroin seized was approximately five grams which is equivalent to over 50 single uses of heroin.

Methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia used for the packaging were also located inside the residence.

Smith and Pisoni were jailed for suspicion of being in possession of Heroin and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and possession of personal use drug paraphernalia. Smith was also jailed for felony flee and elude and felony interference. Berry was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.