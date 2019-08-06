More reward money offered to find who killed Kan. restaurant owner

SEDGWICK COUNTY —An anonymous donor is offering $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charles Giles, 55, of Wichita. The supplemental reward is being provided to Crime Stoppers of Wichita – Sedgwick County to help generate information on the case as no arrests have been made.

On July 19, Giles was robbed and fatally shot outside of his home in the 2100 block of West Columbine in Wichita when he returned home from working at his Wichita restaurant Neighbors Bar and Grill.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by one of three ways. Tipsters may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 316-267-2111. Tips may also be submitted by downloading the free P3 app, or by visiting www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.

All tips are anonymous, and no one will ever ask for the tipster’s name. Crime Stoppers is a division of the non-profit Wichita Metro Crime Commission.

On July 30, Giles family and friends established a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise money to help find the killer.