More meth found in Great Bend

A Tuesday morning search of a Great Bend home has resulted in a Great Bend man being arrested on drug charges.

According to the Great Bend Police Department, at 11:17 a.m., a search warrant was executed at 5501 9th Street in Great Bend where officers found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Arrested was 37-year old Aminadab Max Torres who was booked and confined to the Barton County Jail on a $10,000 bond for narcotics violations and possession of firearms. The investigation is on going.