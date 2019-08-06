KHP identifies woman who died after crash with a semi

REENWOOD COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 3p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy passenger car driven by Anita Lucy, 50, Salem, Arkansas, was eastbound, on U.S. 54 Highway, in the outside (south) lane leaving Eureka.

The driver attempted to pass a 2001 International semi as the outside lane was coming to an end.

The Chevy left the roadway to the right, onto the gravel shoulder, and the driver overcorrected to the left in front of the semi and began traveling, eastbound, sideways.

The Chevy then crossed the eastbound lane, the center line, and the westbound lane. The semi struck the Chevy’s passenger side.

EMS transported Lucy to the Greenwood County Hospital where she died. The semi driver John Q. Thompson, 30, Wichita, was not injured. Lucy was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.