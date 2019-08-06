Kansas teen dead, 6 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

WILSON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Monday in Wilson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Malibu driven by Cidney N. Smith, 18, Fredonia, was northbound on Harper Road one mile north of Fredonia..

The driver failed to yield at a stop sign at U.S. 400 and collided with a westbound 2012 Dodge Caravan driven by Christine Wen, 39, Wichita.

A passenger in the Chevy Haley R. Surber, 19, Erie, was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Countryside Funeral Home. EMS transported Smith to Wesley Medical Center.

Wen and passengers in the van Chih Chen Wen, 41; Jonatan Wen, 8; Caleb Wen, 10 and Selah Wen, 6, all of Fredonia were transported to Fredonia Regional Medical Center.

Smith and Surber were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.