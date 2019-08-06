Kansas felon, teen arrested for burglary of automotive business

COWLEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspects in connection with a business burglary in Arkansas City.

Just after at 8 a.m. July 31 police responded to a report of a burglary at Tim’s Automotive, 401 E. Madison Avenue in Arkansas City, according to a media release. They discovered someone had forced entry into the business and stolen items estimated at more than $16,000.

Following on investigation police executed a search warrant for a vehicle being held at a local towing business. Evidence gathered during this search led them to apply for another search warrant for a residence in the 400 block of South First Street.

This followed an additional search in the 800 block of South Summit Street, during which officers gathered additional evidence in the case and in the 400 block of East Monroe Avenue.

During the search of this residence, police arrested Christopher Lee Fischer, 41, of Arkansas City, on suspicion of business burglary. A search of Fischer’s East Monroe residence turned up evidence allegedly tied to the burglary, as well as drug possession. Fischer remains in custody on one felony count each of burglary of a non-dwelling, criminal damage to property and theft of property or services totaling greater than $1,000 in value, as well as one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He also was arrested on three Cowley County District Court warrants for misdemeanor failure to appear.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old Arkansas City body on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of stolen property and theft. He was released to the custody of his mother. Additional charges are expected for other individuals allegedly involved in this incident and those charges will be filed through the Cowley County Attorney’s Office.

Fischer has two previous drug convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.