Kan. man avoids injury after small plane makes emergency landing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Kansas man avoided injury after a small plane made an emergency landing just before 10a.m. Tuesday in Montgomery County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Zenith Zodiac piloted by John C. Cambron, Jr., 64, Coffeyville, was taking off from the Harmony Valley Airpark, east of Independence.

Shortly after takeoff the aircraft started pulling to the right, so the pilot attempted an emergency landing on the grass field just north of the runway.

At landing the left wing tip touched ground and the nose wheel dug in forcing it to collapse and the aircraft came to a stop.

Cambron was uninjured and able to climb out of the aircraft, according to the KHP. The accident remains under investigation.