John O’Connor set to say goodbye to Great Bend at Wednesday reception

It’s a voice that has been part of the Golden Belt airways for 46 years…

John O’Connor Audio

That voice of course belongs to John T. O’Connor who will shut his microphone off for the last time Wednesday, August 14 when he wraps up his Trading Post show on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM. O’Connor, who has lived in Great Bend for the past 46 years, is moving to Hutchinson with wife Sally to be closer to their daughter and grandchild.

John is originally from Wisconsin where he started as a high school part timer at WOMT hosting a program called “Night Flight.” He later served in the Army in Korea as part of AFKN working in radio and as a television news anchor. In 1973, he answered an ad for an on air job at KVGB and was hired. He took a short break to open a record store called the Record Rack before returning to KVGB where he has been ever since.

He says the thought of not being on the radio anymore hasn’t really sunk in.

John O’Connor Audio

There will be a special public reception for John Wednesday, August 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Great Bend Senior Center, 2005 Kansas Avenue in Great Bend.

John O’Connor Audio

Wednesday, August 14 will be O’Connor’s final Trading Post show from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. He will be part of a special tribute show on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM.