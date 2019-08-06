GBFD updating safety equipment for ambulance calls; new Deputy Chief introduced

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Over the past several months, a committee comprised of firefighters, captains, and battalion chiefs from the Great Bend Fire Department researched options to replace their existing cardiac monitors. The cardiac monitor is used on almost every patient as a diagnostic tool and at times for invasive procedures.

Fire Chief Luke McCormick says the crews tested monitors from ZOLL Medical and Stryker.

“The committee reviewed the monitors and tried them on the truck,” McCormick said. “The committee came back saying either one would meet the needs of the department.”

The average life expectancy for these monitors is five to seven years McCormick added. Great Bend’s monitors were purchased in April 2010. Seeing how the GBFD’s monitors exceeded their life expectancy, the City Council approved the purchase of four monitors/defibrillators from ZOLL for $120,212.

Also approved by the council was the purchase of a second Chest Compression System. The first unit was purchased last May with the help of a grant.

“We have had the first one on the ambulance for the summer and have seen some positive results,” McCormick said. “We’re moving the one back and forth now to make sure we have it on scene.”

McCormick added the department has found the device to be very effective in administering chest compressions. The device will be carried on each first out ambulance.

The purchase of the Lucas 3.1 Chest Compression System from Stryker is $15,273.

—

McCormick also introduced the new Deputy Chief Monday night at City Hall. Brent Smith was hired for the new position at GBFD and started a week ago. Smith spent the past 16 years as a captain in Sedgwick County.