Cop Shop (8/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/5)

Shots Fired

At 2:56 p.m. a report of shots fired was made at 673 N. US 281 Highway.

Theft

At 4:45 p.m. a theft was reported at 131 SE 40 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/5)

Convulsions / Seizures

At 12:06 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1123 Parrish Road.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:15 a.m. a report of someone breaking into his vehicle and stealing a cell phone and keys was made at 1811 Main Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:25 a.m. an officer arrested Dalton Staudinger at 1806 12th Street.

Sick Person

At 11:03 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 809 Coolidge.

Criminal Damage

At 2:08 p.m. a report of Jennifer Hernandez damaging her phone was made in the 2300 block of 10th Street.

Sick Person

At 4:31 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4714 17th Street Ter.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:35 p.m. an accident was reported at 2400 10th Street.

At 5:23 p.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Harrison Street.

At 5:40 p.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Williams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 7:10 p.m. an officer arrested Adolfo Garza on two Rush County warrants at 1437 17th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 8:41 p.m. a report of damage to his vehicles’ tires was made at 821 Stone Street.