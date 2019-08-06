Cop Shop (8/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/5)
Shots Fired
At 2:56 p.m. a report of shots fired was made at 673 N. US 281 Highway.
Theft
At 4:45 p.m. a theft was reported at 131 SE 40 Road.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/5)
Convulsions / Seizures
At 12:06 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1123 Parrish Road.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 9:15 a.m. a report of someone breaking into his vehicle and stealing a cell phone and keys was made at 1811 Main Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 10:25 a.m. an officer arrested Dalton Staudinger at 1806 12th Street.
Sick Person
At 11:03 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 809 Coolidge.
Criminal Damage
At 2:08 p.m. a report of Jennifer Hernandez damaging her phone was made in the 2300 block of 10th Street.
Sick Person
At 4:31 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4714 17th Street Ter.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:35 p.m. an accident was reported at 2400 10th Street.
At 5:23 p.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Harrison Street.
At 5:40 p.m. an accident was reported at 24th Street & Williams Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 7:10 p.m. an officer arrested Adolfo Garza on two Rush County warrants at 1437 17th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 8:41 p.m. a report of damage to his vehicles’ tires was made at 821 Stone Street.