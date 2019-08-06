Blowing grass clippings into the street is illegal in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

After you get done trimming or mowing your grass, a common next step is to get the leaf blower and blow the grass clippings from the driveway out into the street. According to city ordinance in Great Bend, that is not allowed.

The city ordinance states no user shall introduce any pollutant or wastewater which causes pass through or interference into publicly owned treatment works. City Administrator Kendal Francis says that includes grass clippings.

“If you have clippings, sweep those up,” Francis said. “It would be appreciated.”

When the wastewater pollution control superintendent determines that a user is illegally contributing to the storm sewer, the city can advise the user of the impact, develop wastewater discharge limitations, and initiate appropriate additional enforcement actions.

“The clippings get into our storm sewer and creates issues,” said Francis.

Reminding citizens it is illegal to blow grass clippings into the curb, Francis encouraged residents to sweep up the clippings.