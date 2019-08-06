Benedictine Monastery: Abuse reports against 8 priests credible

CONCEPTION, Mo. (AP) — A Benedictine monastery north of Kansas City has released the names of eight priests or brothers who had credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors made against them.
The Conception Abbey said on its website Monday that seven of the priests are dead and the eighth was removed from the ministry.
The abbey, which is about 95 miles north of Kansas City, hired retired FBI agents to review personnel files of priests and brothers who served there in the last 70 years.
In a statement on the website, Abbot Benedict Neenan apologized to the victims and said he hoped publishing the list would help them heal.
David Clohessy, with the Missouri Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said the abbey should release more information.
The list includes
Fr. Vincent Barsch
Born: 1919
Ordained: 1945
Left religious life: 1973
State and Timeline: South Dakota, ca. 1955-62
Status: Deceased in 2010
Fr. Bede Parry
Born: 1942
Ordained: 1983
Dismissed from religious life: 2002
State and Timeline: Missouri, ca. 1982-87
Status: Deceased in 2013
Fr. Edgar Probstfield
Born: 1927
Ordained: 1952
State and Timeline: Missouri, 1976-77
Status: Deceased in 2007
Fr. Regis Probstfield
Born: 1931
Ordained: 1957
State and Timeline: Missouri, 1976
Status: Deceased in 2008
Fr. Gilbert Stack
Born: 1913
Ordained: 1939
State and Timeline: South Dakota, ca. 1949-53
Status: Deceased in 2007
Fr. Hugh Tasch
Born: 1930
Ordained: 1957
State and Timeline: Missouri, 2003
Status: Deceased in 2017
Fr. Paschal Thomas
Born: 1934
Ordained: 1959
State and Timeline: Connecticut, 1993
Status: Deceased in 2015
Fr. Isaac True
Born: 1937
Ordained: 1966
State and Timeline: Missouri, 1979
Status: Removed from Ministry