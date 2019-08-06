Benedictine Monastery: Abuse reports against 8 priests credible

CONCEPTION, Mo. (AP) — A Benedictine monastery north of Kansas City has released the names of eight priests or brothers who had credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors made against them.

The Conception Abbey said on its website Monday that seven of the priests are dead and the eighth was removed from the ministry.

The abbey, which is about 95 miles north of Kansas City, hired retired FBI agents to review personnel files of priests and brothers who served there in the last 70 years.

In a statement on the website, Abbot Benedict Neenan apologized to the victims and said he hoped publishing the list would help them heal.

David Clohessy, with the Missouri Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said the abbey should release more information.

The list includes

Fr. Vincent Barsch

Born: 1919

Ordained: 1945

Left religious life: 1973

State and Timeline: South Dakota, ca. 1955-62

Status: Deceased in 2010

Fr. Bede Parry

Born: 1942

Ordained: 1983

Dismissed from religious life: 2002

State and Timeline: Missouri, ca. 1982-87

Status: Deceased in 2013

Fr. Edgar Probstfield

Born: 1927

Ordained: 1952

State and Timeline: Missouri, 1976-77

Status: Deceased in 2007

Fr. Regis Probstfield

Born: 1931

Ordained: 1957

State and Timeline: Missouri, 1976

Status: Deceased in 2008

Fr. Gilbert Stack

Born: 1913

Ordained: 1939

State and Timeline: South Dakota, ca. 1949-53

Status: Deceased in 2007

Fr. Hugh Tasch

Born: 1930

Ordained: 1957

State and Timeline: Missouri, 2003

Status: Deceased in 2017

Fr. Paschal Thomas

Born: 1934

Ordained: 1959

State and Timeline: Connecticut, 1993

Status: Deceased in 2015

Fr. Isaac True

Born: 1937

Ordained: 1966

State and Timeline: Missouri, 1979

Status: Removed from Ministry