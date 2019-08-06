Barton’s Hedrington representing Virgin Islands at Pan American Basketball Games

By Todd Moore – Barton Sports Info

Cheyenne Hedrington, a former member of the Barton Community College women’s basketball team, will be representing her father’s home country of the Virgin Islands in the upcoming basketball competition of the Pan American Games.

Virgin Islands’ first two preliminary round games take place at 6:00 p.m. (Central Time), the first coming Tuesday against Columbia with a Wednesday date against the United States. The final game to determine bracket placing is Thursday at 10:30 a.m. against Argentina.

Semifinals will take place on Friday, August 9th, with games at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., as the 7th and 5th place games taking place earlier in the day beginning at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. respectively.

Hedrington posted nine doubles-doubles in her lone season as Cougar in the 2013-14 season, putting up 15.1 points per game and hauling down 8.1 rebounds before the Champaign, Illinois, native continued her education and playing career at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.