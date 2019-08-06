Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/5)

BOOKED: Dalton Staudigner of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond in lieu of $2,500 cash.

BOOKED: Adolfe Garza of Great Bend on Rush County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond. Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a $9,000 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Lucky Baker of Ellinwood on BTDC warrant for serve sentence after time served.

RELEASED: Lucas Webster on BCDC case for serve sentence. Transported to Dodge City New Chance by BTSO.

RELEASED: Order of release for Nancy Salcido-Moncada from GBMC case with no conditions.

RELEASED: Monica Guilez of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, released by order of the court through Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Melissa Sue Loveall of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.