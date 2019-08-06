10th & Grant construction delays; east 10th coming along

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

When the 10th and Grant intersection construction in Great Bend started in March, the proposal was set for an 85-working-day contract to wrap up sometime in July. Between then and now, heavy amounts of rain caused delays in the project for contractor Morgan Brothers Construction from La Crosse.

Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis says the project was delayed again and Morgan Brothers has just under 30 working days left complete the project.

“By my calculations, they have 27 days left before they hit liquidated damages,” Francis said. “We’ll be holding them close to that schedule.”

Morgan Brothers poured concrete Monday, and intend to pour again Wednesday and Friday this week.

The project is widening the intersection for vehicles turning north or south onto Grant Street. The Kansas Department of Transportation grant covers 90 percent of the construction. Great Bend’s 10% matching funds is $214,000.

Further to the east, Francis says progress is coming along well for the resurfacing and striping along 10th Street from Hickory to just west of Kiowa. KDOT is paying 80% of the $490,217 project that is being handled by Venture Corporation.