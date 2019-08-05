Warren W. Tindall, 82, died August 4, 2019, at Locust Grove Village, LaCrosse, Kansas. He was born July 12, 1937, in Hoisington, Kansas, the son of Elmer and Loretta (Eveliegh) Tindall.

Warren graduated from Hoisington High School in 1955.

A lifetime resident of Hoisington, he was a farmer and a stockman.

On November 29, 1959, he married Barbara A. Spanier in Garden City, Kansas.

Warren was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Hoisington Masonic Lodge #331.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Barbara A. Tindall of the home; and two sons, James “Jim” Tindall, and Gary Tindall and wife Jametta, all of rural Hoisington; sisters, Shirley Shellenberg and husband Art of Topeka, and Elma Jean Augustine and husband Kerry of Bemidji, Minnisota; a grandson, Garrett Tindall of Hoisington; and Warren’s favorite little harvest helpers, Isaac and Isiah Bruce of Wichita.

Friends may sign the book 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday- Friday now until service day at the funeral home. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place.

Graveside Service will 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Hoisington Cemetery, with Rev. Seong Lee and Ron Bailey presiding and masonic rites by the Hoisington Masonic Lodge #331.

Memorials may be made to the Masonic Lodge #331 or Kans for Kids in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.