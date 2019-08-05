Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.