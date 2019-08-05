Sterling Village recruits members to its active Advisory Council

Even though the Sterling Village Advisory Council is active in its support of the long-term-care residence, new members are being recruited to lend an even bigger helping hand.

Ginger Reed of Sterling, Advisory Council member, said the group provides many opportunities to give back to residents, families and the community.

“Being a member of the council doesn’t involve a lot of time but it is a vital part of caring for our seniors,” Reed said. “The noon-hour meetings are convenient and informative and the lunches are always delicious.

“The big benefit is getting to know the residents and staff at Sterling Village,” she added. “The council gives us an up-close look at the quality care and services here. And it also provides an avenue to learning how we can do even more for our seniors.”

Reed offered just a few examples of the Advisory Council’s activities at Sterling Village, 204 West Washington.

They include: helping with the annual Bob Bethell Memorial Golf Tournament, which is set for Friday Sept. 20; providing treats at Halloween; delivering snacks during the Christmas season; and arranging many visits from children, musicians, and church and community groups.

“We strive to bring awareness to the community and encourage families to become involved,” Reed commented. “They will learn about our needs – anything from supporting activities such as bingo to spreading the word about larger projects.”

When Reed was asked to serve on the council, her father-in-law lived at Sterling Village, formerly Sterling Presbyterian Manor. He resided in a cottage at first and later moved to long-term care.

“At the time, I thought becoming a council member would be a good opportunity to serve and learn more about the care and services here,” Reed recalled. “As liaisons between Sterling Village and the community, we have the chance to bring our needs before our churches and other community groups. It is great to share ideas so we can be even more effective.”

Lorene Bethell, RN and council member, also has a history with Sterling Village. The Alden resident was a nurse there during the 1980s and her late husband, Bob, was administrator in the late 1990s before he was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives.

“We were very involved in long-term-care issues and caring for senior citizens,” Bethell said. “It is important to me to continue this legacy for the sake of Sterling Village residents and staff, as well as the whole community.”

Bethell echoed some of Reed’s comments about the importance and benefits of the Advisory Council.

“We create an inclusive, family atmosphere and we welcome newcomers,” she commented. “It is personally rewarding to help with activities and fundraising efforts, and just to talk with our neighbors and friends about the importance of Sterling Village to all of us. It is crucial that we take good care of our aging community members.”

Sterling Village is a non-profit entity.