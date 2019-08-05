Sheriff identifies Kansas teen who died in crash with semi

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Friday in Sedgwick County.

According to Sedgwick County Lt. Tim Myers, a 2008 Suzuki Forenza driven by Erin R. Farley, 19, Halstead, was northbound on 119th Street West at 109th Street North.

The driver pulled out in front of and was struck by an eastbound Freightliner semi driven by Thelma Vaughn, 56, Wichita.

Farley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Myers. Vaught was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation, according to Myers.