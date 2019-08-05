Police: Gunfire from pickup kills Kansas teen driver

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that fatally wounded a 17-year-old boy.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of East Central in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

At the scene, police located a blue pickup truck being driven by the 17-year-old. He had sustained a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to an area hospital where he died, according to Davidson. There were two other teenagers in the truck who were not injured.

The investigation has revealed the blue truck was traveling eastbound on Central and was followed by a black pickup truck. A suspect from the black truck fired multiple times at the blue truck, striking the driver. Police have not identified the victim. This is not believed to be a random act, according to Davidson.