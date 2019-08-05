Monday Sports Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tanner Roark pitched five innings to get the win in his Oakland debut, and the Athletics beat Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2. Jurickson Profar connected for his 15th homer as the A’s won for the sixth time in seven games. Dustin Garneau had two hits and two RBIs after he was claimed off waivers Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Smeltzer pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning for his first major league win, and the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep by blanking the Kansas City Royals 3-0. Jason Castro homered and Eddie Rosario drove in two runs for the Twins, who maintained their three-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. Luis Arraez had two hits and scored twice.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Infielder Matt Carpenter was activated from the injured list by the St. Louis Cardinals and was set to lead off against the Oakland Athletics. Carpenter fouled a ball off his right foot against Pittsburgh on July 15 and missed 17 games with a bruise. He went 2 for 26 with seven walks in nine minor league injury rehabilitation games. Catcher Yadier Molina began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

SEATTLE (AP) — Felipe Gutierrez scored twice in the first half, including his fifth penalty kick conversion of the season, boosting Sporting Kansas City past the Seattle Sounders 3-2. Erik Hurtado also scored for Sporting, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Jordan Morris scored twice for the Sounders, giving him seven goals for the season and three in the past two games.

National Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Chicago Cubs are spending time without catcher Willson Contreras, placing him on the injured list with a strained right hamstring suffered while running out a fly ball Saturday against the Brewers. He will undergo an MRI Monday to determine the severity of the injury. Chicago recalled receiver Taylor Davis to replace the 27-year-old Contreras, who is batting .275 with 19 homers and 57 RBIs in 87 games this season.

NEW YORK (AP) _ The New York Yankees have placed outfielder Aaron Hicks and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion on the injured list. Hicks has been diagnosed with a flexor strain in his right elbow after the team initially thought he had a torn ligament that could require season-ending Tommy John surgery. Encarnacion broke his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch during Saturday’s doubleheader sweep against Boston.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) _ J.T. Poston has won the Wyndham Championship for his first PGA Tour title, shooting an 8-under 62 for a one-stroke victory over Webb Simpson. Poston tied Henrik Stenson’s 2-year-old tournament record at 22-under 258. He became the first player since Lee Trevino in 1974 to win a 72-hole stroke-play event on tour without any bogeys or worse.

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) _ Chase Elliott has earned his second straight victory at Watkins Glen, once again holding off Martin Truex Jr. to become the first repeat winner at The Glen since Marcos Ambrose in 2011-12. It was a two-car race for more than half the 220.5-mile distance and the entire final 40 laps. Elliott started from the pole and led 80 of 90 laps in snapping a long slump. Denny Hamlin was third, followed by Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 10 Philadelphia 5

Final Tampa Bay 7 Miami 2

Final Oakland 4 St. Louis 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 6 Toronto 5

Final Cleveland 6 L-A Angels 2

Final Houston 3 Seattle 1

Final Minnesota 3 Kansas City 0

Final Texas 9 Detroit 4

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Boston 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 6 Atlanta 4, 10 Innings

Final N-Y Mets 13 Pittsburgh 2

Final Chi Cubs 7 Milwaukee 2

Final Colorado 6 San Francisco 2

Final Arizona 7 Washington 5

Final L-A Dodgers 11 San Diego 10