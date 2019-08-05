Kansas man in custody after low-speed pursuit in Ellis Co.

ELLIS COUNTY —A Reno County man is in custody after a low-speed pursuit in Ellis County.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road in the 2600 block of Saline River Road on Friday. The driver of the vehicle fled, traveling north at speeds ranging from 20 to 45 mph, according to Ellis County Undersheriff Scott Braun.

The pursuit ended when officers conducted a tactical vehicle intervention, spinning the vehicle out in the 2600 block of Emmeram Road.

The driver — 64-year-old Breck Hooker — was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, transporting an open container of alcohol, aggravated battery, and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement official, Braun said.

No officers were hurt, although one cruiser sustained minor damage.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted during the incident by the Kansas Highway Patrol and Victoria Police Department.

Hooker remains held in the Ellis County jail as of Monday morning.