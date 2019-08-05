Kan. woman sentenced for role in robbery involving a hatchet

By JOHNATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A Kansas woman who admitted to driving a vehicle while her husband robbed a man with a hatchet was sentenced to probation Monday.

Hollie Hunter, 35, Hutchinson, was initially charged with aiding and abetting a kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of methamphetamine. In June, as part of a plea agreement, she pleaded no contest and was found guilty of aiding and abetting in the commission of aggravated robbery and possession of methamphetamine.

As a result of the plea agreement, Hunter was sentenced to 36 months – three years – probation Monday in Ellis County District Court.

According to court documents, Hollie Hunter and her husband, David, were giving a man they knew a ride to his girlfriend’s house in the early morning hours of March 29 when David Hunter threatened the man with a hatchet.

David Hunter took a wallet, backpack, jewelry, a cellphone and approximately $150 from the victim, authorities reported.

At Monday’s sentencing, Hollie Hunter chose not to address the court.

Chief Judge Glenn Braun said it concerned him that she chose not to say anything. He said that Kansas sentencing statutes calls for her to be sentenced to prison because she was facing serious person felonies and she had nine prior convictions — adding she needed to convince him to sentence her to probation.

Hunter said she has had issues with drugs in the past and wanted to get treatment and try and get into a treatment facility in Emporia.

She also said she is trying to get custody of her two children back and said she “wanted the opportunity to try and change my life.”

Braun said, because she cooperated with law enforcement and testified against her husband, he sentenced Hunter to the agreed-upon sentence of three years of probation. If she violates probation, she will be required to serve a total of 55 months in prison.

She is also required to complete an alcohol and drug treatment program and apply to the treatment program in Emporia.

Hunter still faces a misdemeanor child in need of care case in Reno County and was remanded back to the Ellis County jail while they wait to see if Reno County authorities will take her back to Hutchinson.

David Hunter was scheduled to be sentenced Monday.