Jordy Nelson retiring as Packer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

The 34-year-old Nelson played in Green Bay from 2008-2017, winning a Super Bowl with the team before spending last season with the Oakland Raiders.

Nelson had 550 receptions and 69 touchdown catches in his 10 seasons in Green Bay. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014, missed the 2015 season with a knee injury and was named the 2016 Comeback Player of the Year.

He played in 15 games for Oakland last year, finishing with 63 receptions for 739 yards and three TDs.