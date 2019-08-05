John O’Connor

August 5, 2019

Always enjoy hearing from you. Email me at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net.

Welcome to Week Number 410 of our joint venture in verbiage. It may be one of the last, as Sally and I will be moving to Hutchinson in a few weeks. I’m retiring for the second time. But who knows for sure?

Matter of fact, we’ve been so busy packing and downsizing and ‘throwing out’ that I haven’t really had the time to think of a subject for this week’s visit. So, I’ll just be content to note your emails from last week, which ironically, was one of the heaviest email weeks since we began this feature back in 2011.

By the way, if we haven’t met, or if it’s been a while, KVGB is hosting an open house for Sally and myself at the Great Bend Senior Center (are they trying to tell me something?) 2005 Kansas on Wednesday August 7 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. Love to see you. My last day on the air will be Wednesday August 14. I’ve been with the station since 1973. Even given the five years we had the Record Rack from ’78 to ‘83 I think I still have the employee longevity record for the station. Eagle Radio is a wonderful company and I’ve been very happy to be a member of it since 1995.

We plan to get involved in various organizations in Hutch, and, of course, be doting Grandparents to little Josie. Too early to say whether I’ll be in radio in any capacity. I do feel like I still have a contribution to make, so we’ll see.

Okay, on to trivia…

ALL five questions from last week (and a few weeks before) have been answered. The ‘counter-culture’ actor question was the most popular: Yes, it was Peter Fonda in ‘Easy Rider,’ as noted by Julie, Paul, Bruce, Roger, Tom, Dennis and Mary, Randall, Karen and Aaron, in that order. Bruce originally said ‘Dustin Hoffman,’ but corrected himself. Good save!

Re: the Australian group and their hits written by Tom Springfield; yes, it was The Seekers, guessed correctly by Julie, Leon and Loretta, Bruce, and Karen. The songs were ‘I’ll Never Find Another You’ and ‘Georgy Girl,’ also a movie theme, of course.

Several differing opinions on who the ‘almost Beatle’ of the LATE ‘60s was. Karen had it right: Billy Preston, ace keyboardist who later went on to his own career. Julie guessed Brian Epstein, Paul said maybe Pete Best, Tom guessed Delbert McClinton.

And who WAS the mysterious Presidential candidate of the early ‘50s? Paul knew: Adlai Stevenson, whose Grandfather was VP under Grover Cleveland. Karen and also John and Connie, had it right, too.

Only one left: the third’ ‘difference maker’ who joined the Royals in ’73. Roger had it first: Hal McCrae. Tom and Karen followed. Terry guessed Steve “Bye Bye” Balboni, and Dennis and Mary said it might be Amos Otis.

John and Connie (in cool Colorado) also gave us more info on the Wagaman’s Building on the SW corner of Main and Lakin. John said there were at least two insurance agencies up there: Klepper Agency and also National of Hartford. Elmer Roth had a law office up there, as well. The building had once been a bank, and the safe may still be there in the back. I remember seeing it during the Blake’s Menswear era.

Well, that wraps it for this time. As I noted above, I’m not sure whether I’ll be writing more of these or not. We’ll see what management has to say. I’ve enjoyed it tremendously, especially your emails. If you have any comments about these 410 weeks of fun and games, I’d love to hear ‘em.

I don’t like goodbyes, so for now I’ll just say see ya later! Or happy trails, or safe travels, or bon voyage, vaya con Dios, or a stitch in time save nine, or a rolling stone gathers momentum, or, hmmm, I think I’m getting off track.

Hope to see you at the open house on Wednesday.

Love and Peace to you!

John