Great Bend approves bid for $141K dump truck

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Great Bend City Council voted 8-0 Monday night to approve the purchase of a new dump truck to replace one of the two existing trucks in Great Bend’s fleet.

The purchase from Midwest Truck Equipment cost $87,385, but by the time the stainless-steel dump bed was added into the cost, the total ran up to $141,895. With that type of money, there were questions from the City Council, including councilmember Barry Bowers, on the need to buy a 2020 model and not a used model.

“Buying a 2020 truck that is only going to be driving around town…I have to believe there are other options,” Bowers said. “Going forward, I think we should look at that.”

Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said the city usually likes to check if the Kansas Department of Transportation has any available trucks from their surplus property program.

Public Works Director Simon Wiley noted the Henderson Mark-TA15’ dump truck will double-up as a snowplow during the winter and will replace one of the existing trucks that is from the 1980s or 1990s.

“We are trying to get stuff that is going to last,” Wiley said. “We are having to replace a lot of stuff because it has just rusted away. We need to get a truck that is cable of handling the materials we are handling.”

The City of Great Bend saved $63,000 each of the past two years with an additional $24,000 this year in order to purchase the dump truck.

“This is the exact same truck that the State of Kansas buys,” Wiley said.