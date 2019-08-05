Explosion at Walmart in Topeka under investigation

TOPEKA — Law enforcement authorities and fire officials are investigating

Just before 10a.m. Monday, a small explosion occurred at Walmart, at 1501 SW Wanamaker in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Michael Martin.

Witnesses stated that an unknown individual was seen throwing an object out of their

vehicle shortly before the explosion occurred. Topeka Police Officers responded to the scene and

requested a Fire Investigator to the scene to perform a post blast

investigation.

The device was more likely than not a homemade firework, and did not appear to be designed to cause damage or injury, according to Martin

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this are being asked to please contact police.