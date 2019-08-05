Explosion at Walmart in Topeka under investigation

TOPEKA — Law enforcement authorities and fire officials are investigating
Just before 10a.m. Monday, a small explosion occurred at Walmart, at 1501 SW Wanamaker in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Michael Martin.
Witnesses stated that an unknown individual was seen throwing an object out of their
vehicle shortly before the explosion occurred. Topeka Police Officers responded to the scene and
requested a Fire Investigator to the scene to perform a post blast
investigation.
The device was more likely than not a homemade firework, and did not appear to be designed to cause damage or injury, according to Martin
Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this are being asked to please contact police.