Durward L. Smith, 90, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at his rural home in Pawnee Rock. He was born October 21, 1928, in Great Bend, the son of Lamont L. and Edith (Base) Smith. Durward was united in marriage to Minetta “Mickey” Edwards on May 22, 1953, in Bison, at the Methodist Church. She passed away February 14, 2010.

A lifetime Barton and Pawnee county resident, Durward was a farmer and stockman. Durward was a 1947 Larned High School graduate, and was a member of the First Christian Church, Great Bend, The National Farmers Union and The Farm Bureau. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed farming, cattle, playing cards and loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include, one daughter, Brenda Zorn and her husband Dennis of Denver; two sons, Durward “Kirk” Smith and his wife Wanda of Pawnee Rock, and Jeff Smith and his wife Beth of Kechi; one brother, Edwin Smith and wife Mary of Walton; two sisters, Zola Esau of Newton and Marilyn Balzar of Halstead; six grandchildren, Eric Zorn and wife Sarah, Alycia Zorn, Zachary Zorn and wife Jodi, Bryan Smith, Rachelle Powell and husband Brett and Lucas Smith; and six great grandchildren, Alexis and Chloe Powell, Mason, Adeline, Grayson and Alistair Zorn.

Funeral Service will be a 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at First Christian Church, with The Reverend Joshua Leu presiding. Interment will follow at Pawnee Rock Cemetery, Pawnee Rock. Visitation will be 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, August 9, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 Patton Rd., Great Bend, KS 67530.