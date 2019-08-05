Cop Shop (8/2 – 8/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/3)

Burglary / In Progress

At 8:43 a.m. a burglary was reported at 612 Windmill Ln.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:03 A.M. Jason Kober was arrested on 4 BTDC warrant and 1 GBMC warrant at 187 Se 1 Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 7:08 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 100 Road & NW 10 Avenue.

8/4

At 12:17 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 40 Avenue & NE 170 Road.

Fire

At 12:18 a.m. a fire was reported at 606 Main Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 10:59 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 254 N. Washington Avenue.

At 3:33 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 357 SE 50 Road. One adult transported by EMS.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/2)

Sick Person

At 2:38 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 405.

Criminal Damage

At 10:23 a.m. a report of someone painting graffiti on the elevator in the 600 block of Kansas Avenue was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:58 p.m. an unknown vehicle struck a legally parked vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 5:03 p.m. theft of motor fuel was reported at 1001 Main Street.

At 8:21 p.m. a theft was reported at 2325 12th Street.

At 8:39 p.m. a theft was reported at 1720 Morton Street.

Chest Pain

At 9:37 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1205 Eisenhower Avenue.

8/3

Shots Fired

At 12:06 a.m. a report of shots fired was made at 2110 29th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:11 a.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

Theft

At 10:31 a.m. theft of a dog kennel and canopy was reported at 1411 12th Street.

At 12:06 p.m. theft of a cell phone was made at 2545 10th Street.

8/4

Fire

At 12:18 a.m. a possible fire was handled by GBFD at 606 Main Street.

Shots Fired

At 1:42 a.m. a report of possible shots fired was made at 2920 10th Street.

Allergies / Stings

At 2:51 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 304 Hubbard Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:52 a.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 514 Cleveland Street.

Stroke

At 1:11 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3218 25th Street.

Theft

At 2:13 p.m. theft of headlights off her vehicle was made at 701 Morton Street.

Stroke

At 5:30 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1400 Roosevelt Street.

Criminal Damage

At 11:53 p.m. criminal damage was reported to property in the 1900 block of Madison Street.