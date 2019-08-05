Bat Cats play Tuesday night at 7pm

The Great Bend Bat Cats face the Haysville Aviators at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night at the NBC World Series in Wichita.

It will be the final game of pool play for Great Bend after they lost to Santa Barbara 6-1 on Sunday night dropping their record to 1-1. Haysville is 0-2 in pool play after they lost to the Game Day Saints from Parker, Colorado Sunday 8-0.

A win guarantees that the Bat Cats move on to bracket play later this week. Even with a loss, Great Bend is in good shape to move on due to a favorable position in the tie-break formula.

You can hear Tuesday’s game on Hits 106.9 starting at 6:45 p.m. with the pre-game show.